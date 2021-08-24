DU to reopen halls in Oct for final year, master's students

The plan has been made in the meeting of provost standing committee held Tuesday with vice chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
The rest first, second and third year students of the university will be allowed to enter dorms in mid-November, said Golam Rabbani.
Examinations of final year and master’s students will also begin in the first week of October while the examinations and academic activities of first, second and third year students will be resumed normally from mid-November.
Meanwhile, the hall authorities have been asked to complete all repairing activities and prepare dorms for students by 10 September, said prof KM Saiful Islam Khan, provost of Sir AF Rahman Hall.
'Almost 80 per cent of the renovations at the hall had been completed and they would be ready to reopen by the first week of October', he added.
The exams will be taken physically as arranging virtual exams is not possible, he added, saying as many as 25 per cent students of the university were not able to follow their classes due to having poor internet coverage in remote villages.
As of now, 40 per cent of total students of the university have been vaccinated, he further added.
The overall decision on reopening the dormitories and resuming the academic activities will be taken at the meeting of dean's committee, scheduled to be held Wednesday, said DU VC professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.