Earlier, on 5 October, the university reopened its residential halls for only final year students of honours and master’s classes on condition of taking at least a dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Later, the halls opened for all students from 10 October.

Earlier, on 28 September, the provost standing committee and the academic council made the decision to reopen dorms at a syndicate meeting chaired by the vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.