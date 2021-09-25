DUAA celebrates 73rd founding anniversary

DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programmes as the chief guest with DUAA president AK Azad in the chair.
“The university has taken a number of initiatives related to basic and applied research, innovative and entrepreneurship aiming to produce skilled and qualified human resources, make the university 4th industrial revolution-friendly as well as to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Akhtaruzzaman told the discussion.
The VC hoped that the alumni association would play an effective role in implementing the initiatives and goals as well as build strong alumni networking and an effective industry-academia relationship.
Pro-VC (education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, DUAA general secretary professor Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, and DUAA secretary-general Ranjan Karmakar attended the programme, among others.