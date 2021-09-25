Education

DUAA celebrates 73rd founding anniversary

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) has celebrated its 73rd founding anniversary amid enthusiasm and festivity, reports BSS.

To mark the day, DUAA organised different programmes including hoisting of university and alumni flag, cutting cake, releasing balloons and holding a discussion at the university’s Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

DU vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the programmes as the chief guest with DUAA president AK Azad in the chair.

The university has taken a number of initiatives related to basic and applied research, innovative and entrepreneurship aiming to produce skilled and qualified human resources, make the university 4th industrial revolution-friendly as well as to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goals
Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, Dhaka University

“The university has taken a number of initiatives related to basic and applied research, innovative and entrepreneurship aiming to produce skilled and qualified human resources, make the university 4th industrial revolution-friendly as well as to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Akhtaruzzaman told the discussion.

Advertisement

The VC hoped that the alumni association would play an effective role in implementing the initiatives and goals as well as build strong alumni networking and an effective industry-academia relationship.

Pro-VC (education) professor ASM Maksud Kamal, DUAA general secretary professor Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, and DUAA secretary-general Ranjan Karmakar attended the programme, among others.

Read more from Education
Advertisement