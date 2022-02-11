Education Minister to visit SUST Friday as protests resume

SUST students brought out a procession on the campus on Thursday morning and marked the place with a red handprint where police attacked them in front of IICT building on 16 January, said Shahriar Abedin, a protesting student.

They called for activating more than 250 mobile banking accounts of students and withdrawal of the two cases filed by police against the students.

The students resumed their protests on Wednesday, as their demand for the removal of the VC is yet to be met.

The protesting students marched the campus with placards and photographs of police actions on the protesters on 16 January.