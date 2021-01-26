Educational institutions likely to reopen in Feb: State minister

Zakir said the ministry has already issued a letter as part of preparation to reopen and directed the institutes to follow certain guidelines as well.

The ministry is planning to hold regular classes one or two days a week. Fifth graders will come to schools one or two days and first to fourth graders will join classes one day a week in phases, the state minister said.

About the private schools and kindergartens, Zakir said the government won't take responsibilities for them since they are not registered with the ministry.

"We wrote to health ministry to bring all teachers and officials of the institutes under vaccination campaign. But students won't get the jab as per a previous decision," he said.