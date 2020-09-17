Educational institutions reopen in Pakistan after six months

Educational institutions reopened across Pakistan on Tuesday, ending a six-month-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The education ministry announced that in the first phase of reopening, all higher education institutions - from class nine to 12 and above - will resume classes from Tuesday, reports The Express Tribune.

In the second phase, secondary schools will reopen and in the third phase, primary schools will resume.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government, masks are mandatory for all students and teachers, while the administration must ensure the availability of sanitisers at the gate.