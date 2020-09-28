Educational institutions' shutdown may be extended: Ministry

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Education ministry logo
The educational institutions across the country are likely to remain shut for more days as a favourable environment has not been created yet to reopen those, reports UNB.

But no concrete decision has been made on the duration of the closure of educational institutions, said an official of the education ministry.

When asked, Akram Al-Hossain, senior secretary to the primary and mass education ministry, said no decision was taken on extension of holidays.

"The decision will be made in accordance with the suggestion of the technical committee and in consultation with the education ministry," he added.

The government announced general holidays in late March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and shut all educational institutions.

Although the official activities were gradually restored, educational institutions have not been reopened.

The previously announced closure of educational institutions is scheduled to end on 3 October.

