Educational institutions to be reopened soon: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni today said all the educational institutes will be reopened as soon as possible and that’s why the priority basis vaccination programme is underway for the teachers and the students.
“Vaccination programme is being carried out under priority basis for the teachers and it is also planned for students…then no barriers will remain to reopening the educational institutions,” she told at the virtual vice-chancellor award distribution ceremony here.
“We were forced to shut down educational institutions across the country for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said, adding, “we have a plan to reopen these soon.”
The programme was chaired by the vice-chancellor of the National University, Harun Ar Rashid. Deputy minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury and University Grants Commission’s chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah also joined the virtual programme.