Educational institutions to remain shut till 19 Dec

The government has extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 19 December to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

A press release from the education ministry confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni said they are thinking of ​​opening a small number of educational institutions keeping the next year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees in mind. But everything depends on the coronavirus situation.