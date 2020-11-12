Educational institutions to remain shut till 19 Dec

The government has extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 19 December to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
A press release from the education ministry confirmed the matter on Thursday.
Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni said they are thinking of opening a small number of educational institutions keeping the next year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees in mind. But everything depends on the coronavirus situation.
But nothing has been mentioned about opening some educational institutions on a limited scale in today’s press release.
All educational institutions in the country has been shut since 17 March due to outbreak of the coronovirus. The closure has been extended multiple times.
Also, this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (Dakhil) and HSC examinations were annulled due to coronavirus situation.