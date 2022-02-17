Educational institutions to reopen from 22 February

Mohammad Sahidullah, chairman of the advisory committee, told Prothom Alo that the issue of opening educational institutions could be considered as the infection situation has improved. If the government wants, it can open the educational institution from 22 February.
Meanwhile, education minister Dipu Moni has called an official press conference at 11:00am on Thursday. to make the announcement on reopening educational institutions.
The government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country on 17 March 2020 due to corona infection. The educational institutions reopened in September last year after 18 months when the Covid situation improved a bit.
But due to the new wave of Covid, the government announced closure of educational institution again on 21 January till 6 February. It was later extended again till 21 February.