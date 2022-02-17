Educational institutions to reopen from 22 February

Educational institutions will reopen for students above 12 years old from 22 February. However, schools for students under 12 will reopen about two weeks later. Education minister Dipu Moni revealed this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night.

Earlier, top officials of the education administration, including the education minister, held a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 for about an hour from 10:00 pm last night. At the meeting, it was suggested that educational institutions reopen.