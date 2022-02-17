Education

Educational institutions to reopen from 22 February

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Dipu Moni
Educational institutions will reopen for students above 12 years old from 22 February. However, schools for students under 12 will reopen about two weeks later. Education minister Dipu Moni revealed this to Prothom Alo on Wednesday night.

Earlier, top officials of the education administration, including the education minister, held a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 for about an hour from 10:00 pm last night. At the meeting, it was suggested that educational institutions reopen.

Mohammad Sahidullah, chairman of the advisory committee, told Prothom Alo that the issue of opening educational institutions could be considered as the infection situation has improved. If the government wants, it can open the educational institution from 22 February.

Meanwhile, education minister Dipu Moni has called an official press conference at 11:00am on Thursday. to make the announcement on reopening educational institutions.

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions in the country on 17 March 2020 due to corona infection. The educational institutions reopened in September last year after 18 months when the Covid situation improved a bit.

But due to the new wave of Covid, the government announced closure of educational institution again on 21 January till 6 February. It was later extended again till 21 February.

