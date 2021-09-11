Educational institutions to shut again if infection surges: Dipu Moni

The education minister on Saturday said the educational institutions will be shut down again if the Covid-19 transmission surges.

Dipu Moni came up with this remark while talking to the newsmen at Jamalpur Circuit House on Saturday noon. She went to the Jamalpur to join the council of local Awami-League (AL).

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Friday also said the health ministry will recommend closing the educational institutions again if the infection rate goes up.

