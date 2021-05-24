Educational intervention improves student learning: Study

Students exposed to Photovoice, an educational intervention, experienced greater improvements in STEM-capacity scores and environmental awareness scores compared to a group of youth who were not exposed to the activity, according to a study of low-income, urban youth in the US by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

The results of the study, which were published in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods, suggested that the Photovoice activities may be associated with improved learning outcomes. "Our findings suggest that the Photovoice activities result in greater environmental awareness and may be associated with improved learning skills," said Nadav Sprague, doctoral fellow, Environmental Life Course Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School.

Photovoice uses community members' knowledge and perspective to address knowledge gaps in academia, research, and policy-making.