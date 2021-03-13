English JUbilee Lit Fest 2021 begins at Jahangirnagar University

A literary festival titled 'English JUbilee Lit Fest 2021' began Friday at Jahangirnagar University (JU), news agency UNB reports.

The Department of English organised the festival to celebrate its Golden Jubilee and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

JU vice-chancellor professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the programme as the chief guest around 6:15 pm through an online ceremony which was presided over by professor Laizu Nasrin, chairperson of the English department.