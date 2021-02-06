Ensuring education in South Asia during the pandemic

This webinar was moderated by Roshan Gandhi, CEO, City Montessori School, Lucknow. The panelists of the webinar were Atishi Marlena Singh, member, Delhi Legislative Assembly, Fajer Rabia Pasha, social entrepreneur and activist, and Vikas Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO, Sunshine Schools.

Moderator Roshan Gandhi raised questions regarding the pandemic, how it affected educational institutions in both good and bad ways across South Asia and asked for general viewpoints from the panelists.

Fajer Rabia Pasha stated that it was a major challenge for them in Pakistan to make kids stay on the path of education during lockdown and continue learning. The good aspect was they were able to launch education programmes through broadcasting media, which led to a huge success. The bad aspect was that children who were in government schools or low budget private schools could not blend in with the new education system due to the lack of technology.

In reply to the moderator's question, Vikas Jhunjhunwala said that 50% of children were studying in private schools and 50% others in government schools. That’s 125 million in private and another 125 million in government schools. Among the 50% of private schools, 45% studies in low budget private schools, which charge less than 2000 rupees and which is 110 million people. He also gave a small brief on the economic history of India related to the education sector. He mentioned that in the effects of the pandemic on budget schools "has been a bit of a disaster." People whose income is low in India, have not been able to pay the school fees during the pandemic because the economy is not doing well.

“The impact of the pandemic in India has been huge,” Atishi Marlena Singh said. “Since children can’t access schools now, face to face education is not possible, lack of technology for online classes is present, and so what pandemic has done now is we are back to the early 90s where half the children population of India or more didn’t have access to education.” Moreover, she also mentioned the increase of inequality between elite private vs government and budget private schools because of the pandemic. She stated that early lockdowns had focused on foundational learning, SMS through phone, WhatsApp worksheets and sent teachers door to door so that children kept on learning.