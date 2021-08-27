EU’s Erasmus + scholarship 2021-2022 for 139 Bangladeshis

Ambassador Rensje Teerink, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, together with the EU member states’ ambassadors and representatives, hosted the virtual Erasmus+ pre-departure event today for the 139 Bangladeshi students who will benefit from an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship under the Erasmus+ programme.

It is the most prestigious study programme that the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree has to offer. Full-degree scholarships are funded and the beneficiaries are awarded a joint, double degree - or multiple degrees - upon their graduation. It is a true investment in the future of a young person and a reflection of the European idea, said a press release of the EU Delegation in Bangladesh.