Explore possibilities at ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ with British Council

Due to COVID-19, the British Council is set to organise a virtual programme named 'Study UK Virtual Fair' on 20 February. The virtual fair, to be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, will be attended by a number of renowned UK universities along with prospective students from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
The virtual fair provides an opportunity for the students to interact with the faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. As international travel is limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from the experts. UK representatives will be available in the fair to provide the students with guidance on university and subject selection and application process.
Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards.
Interested students can register for the virtual fair through this link.
The students will be provided with login instruction after the completion of the registration. The students who will be unable to register before the fair will be given the opportunity for spot registration.
A large number of renowned universities including Cardiff University, Manchester Metropolitan University, The University of Manchester, The University of Edinburgh, University of York, University of Sheffield, University of East Anglia, University of Glasgow, University of Sussex, and Imperial College London will attend the virtual fair.
