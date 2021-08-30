‘Exploring Personal Cinema’: 3-day theoretical and open discussion

This session will discuss how mobile films can be another genre of films, create their own distinct storytelling language, and why mobile filmmaking should be kept in practice. The possibilities, awareness, and limitations of mobile filmmaking will be discussed elaborately in these sessions.
The first day of the session, 2 September, will be conducted by film critic-writer Mahmudul Hossain. This discussion will highlight the keynote addressing the lexical and practical context of personal cinema. This session will give a clear idea about the position of personal cinema in the light of overall film history- from then to the present time.
On the third day, 6 September, Manzare Hassin, a prominent documentary filmmaker and teacher, will discuss how personal cinema debuted as a modern and necessary documentary practice. The social, political, and philosophical aspects of the film will have importance in the discussion. In regard to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a specific discussion on the possibilities and necessities of personal cinema in Bangladesh.
The program of theoretical and open discussion on personal cinema will be held every day at 7:00 pm. The event is open to all registered participants. The last day of registration is 31 August 2021. Registration link: rebrand.ly/pcss.