‘Exploring Personal Cinema’: 3-day theoretical and open discussion

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) will organise a three-day theoretical and open discussion on ‘Exploring Personal Cinema: Relevance, Possibilities, and Vigilance’. These sessions will be conducted on the online platform Zoom on 2, 4, and 6 September 2021.

For the last seven years, DIMFF has been arranging the mobile film festival promoting mobile filmmaking. DIMFF is a platform where the participants can explore their inner creativity using innovative digital tools, i.e. their smartphones. The smartphone is a device available and easy to work with for aspiring young filmmakers. When these filmmakers are successful in mobile filmmaking, they tend to switch to professional cinema cameras or other devices to shoot their films.