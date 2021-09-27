Financial discipline not being followed properly in some universities: UGC chairman

Shahidullah said this while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop titled “Budget Preparation and Implementation in public universities” at the UGC.

He said manpower recruitment beyond organogram as well as temporary, master roll, ad-hoc, contract and daily wage-based jobs will have to be stopped in the public universities. Sitting allowance can’t be given going beyond the rules. If salary and allowance are given against any posts going beyond the rules, the universities will have to pay back the money, he warned.

The UGC chairman urged the authorities to run the university following the existing laws, rules and regulations of the government and UGC.