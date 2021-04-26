French primary schools reopen as Covid 3rd wave eases

Millions of French children returned to the classroom on Monday as primary schools reopened after a three-week shutdown ordered to combat a severe third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Kindergartens also reopened as President Emmanuel Macron's government began easing restrictions imposed when France entered its third nationwide lockdown on 3 April.

Secondary schools will reopen in a week's time and restrictions on people travelling beyond a 10-kilometre (six-mile) radius of their homes will also be dropped on 3 May as the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care falls.

Non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and cultural and sporting venues are expected to be allowed to reopen from mid-May, depending on the health crisis.