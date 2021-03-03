Fulbright scholarship for Bangladeshi teachers announced by US embassy

The US embassy in Dhaka has announced the opening of the application period for Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Programme for International Teachers (FDAI), reports UNB.

The programme brings international primary and secondary teachers to the United States for a semester-long professional development programme at a US host university to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States.

The FDAI programme is sponsored by the US Department of State and implemented by IREX, a Washington, DC based nonprofit organisation, said the US embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.