Fulbright scholarship for Bangladeshi teachers announced by US embassy

The US embassy in Dhaka has announced the opening of the application period for Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Programme for International Teachers (FDAI), reports UNB.
The programme brings international primary and secondary teachers to the United States for a semester-long professional development programme at a US host university to develop expertise in their subject areas, enhance their teaching skills, and increase their knowledge about the United States.
The FDAI programme is sponsored by the US Department of State and implemented by IREX, a Washington, DC based nonprofit organisation, said the US embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The application deadline for the 2021-2022 programme is Thursday (15 April).
The FDAI programme includes coursework and intensive training in teaching methodologies, lesson planning, and teaching strategies for the participants’ home environment, as well as the use of computers for internet, word processing, and as teaching tools.
The programme also entails a two-month internship at an American school to engage participants with US teachers and students.
Trips to US cultural sites and academic support will be provided for participants throughout the programme, subject to the pandemic situation.