GIS and UK’s Royal Schools of Music sign MoU

Glenrich International School (GIS) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) to open up a opportunities for GIS students to excel in performing arts and music.

Founded in 1889, ABRSM is known as the United Kingdom's largest music education body and one of the world's leading music exam providers which holds over 650 thousand assessments annually in more than 90 countries.

Shafaitul Islam, representative of ABRSM in Bangladesh; Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, Kumkum Habiba Jahan, head of Junior School at GIS and Jahangir Kabir, head of operations, STS Capital, were present during the signing ceremony between GIS and ABRSM took place recently at the GIS campus.