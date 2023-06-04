GIS and UK’s Royal Schools of Music sign MoU

Glenrich International School (GIS) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) to open up a opportunities for GIS students to excel in performing arts and music.
Founded in 1889, ABRSM is known as the United Kingdom's largest music education body and one of the world's leading music exam providers which holds over 650 thousand assessments annually in more than 90 countries.
Shafaitul Islam, representative of ABRSM in Bangladesh; Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, Kumkum Habiba Jahan, head of Junior School at GIS and Jahangir Kabir, head of operations, STS Capital, were present during the signing ceremony between GIS and ABRSM took place recently at the GIS campus.
Through this agreement with ABRSM, GIS students will get chance of being trained by highly experienced ABRSM coaches in the art of Piano, Guitar, and Violin, says a press release.
At the heart of this partnership lies the implementation of a world-class music curriculum, recommended by ABRSM, which will be taught in state-of-the-art music studios at Glenrich International School. This exceptional curriculum, combined with the guidance of ABRSM’s talented instructors, will empower students to strive for excellence and reach their full potential in the realm of harmonies. Upon successfully completing their course, GIS students will have the opportunity to showcase their skills through ABRSM's internationally recognised assessment process, which can pave the way for them to earn a prestigious certification from the board, the press release adds.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone for GIS, as we strive to provide holistic and comprehensive education to our students, stepping beyond the traditional means of learning”, said Ramesh Mudgal.
"We are optimistic regarding this collaboration with Glenrich International School”, said ABRSM’s Shafaitul Islam
“By combining our expertise and resources with their spirit to bring a landmark transformation in the local education sector, we will opt to create an enriching musical environment where students can flourish and realize their hidden potential. We strongly believe that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to top-quality music education”.