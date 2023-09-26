UAP hosts public lecture on higher education in business for next generation

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a public lecture titled “Higher Education in Business for Next Generation: Opportunities and Challenges’’ on 21 September at the university auditorium, said a press release.

The public lecture was delivered by M Kabir Hassan, professor of Finance at University of New Orleans, USA and member of the International Advisory Council of UAP.

Professor Hassan is a very renowned financial economist with consulting, research and teaching experience in development finance, money and capital markets, Islamic finance, corporate finance, investments, monetary economics, macroeconomics and international trade and finance. He provided consulting services to the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), African Development Bank (AfDB), USAID, Government of Bangladesh, Organization of Islamic Conferences (OIC), Federal Reserve Bank, USA, and many corporations, private organizations and universities around the world. Acknowledged as “The Islamic Financial Economist,” he is the most cited researcher in the field of Islamic finance. He has authored the most number of articles in Islamic finance and he is regarded as