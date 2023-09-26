UAP hosts public lecture on higher education in business for next generation

The Office of International Affairs (OIA), University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organised a public lecture titled “Higher Education in Business for Next Generation: Opportunities and Challenges’’ on 21 September at the university auditorium, said a press release.
The public lecture was delivered by M Kabir Hassan, professor of Finance at University of New Orleans, USA and member of the International Advisory Council of UAP.
Professor Hassan is a very renowned financial economist with consulting, research and teaching experience in development finance, money and capital markets, Islamic finance, corporate finance, investments, monetary economics, macroeconomics and international trade and finance. He provided consulting services to the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), African Development Bank (AfDB), USAID, Government of Bangladesh, Organization of Islamic Conferences (OIC), Federal Reserve Bank, USA, and many corporations, private organizations and universities around the world. Acknowledged as “The Islamic Financial Economist,” he is the most cited researcher in the field of Islamic finance. He has authored the most number of articles in Islamic finance and he is regarded as
At present, Kabir Hassan is holds three endowed Chairs i.e. the Hibernia Professor of Economics and Finance, Hancock Whitney Chair Professor in Business, and Bank One Professor in Business in the Department of Economics and Finance at the University of New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Professor Hassan is the winner of the 2016 IDB Prize in Islamic Banking and Finance. He has also received the 2019 University of Louisiana System Outstanding Faculty Member Award, 2019 UNO Research, Creativity and Scholarly Career Award and 2018 UNO Gordon H “Nick” Mueller International Leadership Medallion.
In his speech, professor Hassan shed light to the new age prospects and challenges of Bangladesh to excel in higher education. He also focused on the updated teaching and learning patterns available in USA in the first part of his lecture. In the second part of his lecture, he spoke on the practicality and impact of publishing research work while mentioning the usage of research-led findings and knowledge in real life. Towards the end of his lecture, Prof. Hassan encouraged students in higher studies and research while sharing the journey of his eventful life.
The program was assembled and commenced by Ismat Zarin, acting director, Office of International Affairs (OIA), and assistant professor, Department of English, University of Asia Pacific (UAP).
The session began with an introduction to the eminent speaker of the event, professor Kabir Hassan. The public lecture was followed by a Q & A at the end of the seminar where a number of faculty members and students asked relevant questions to the distinguished speaker at the event.
Professor Qumrul Ahsan, vice chancellor, University of Asia Pacific (UAP) delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the event.
Professor Mohammad Shariful Islam, member, Board of Trustees (BOT), UAP; professor Md Sultan Mahmud, professor Vice Chancellor, UAP; professor Sheikh Anwar Hossain, treasurer, UAP; Brigadier General (retd) AKM Nazrul Islam, Registrar, UAP, professor MA Baqui Khalily, dean, School of Business, UAP; Jesmin Sultana, head DBA; professor Shahriyar Anam, professor, DBA; Mahbubul Haque, professor, DBA; Farzana Elahi, assistant professor, DBA; Md Ferdaus, assistant director, OIA and faculty members along with a good number of students of UAP attended the public lecture.
The program was organized by the Office of International Affairs with the assistance of the Department of Business Administration of UAP.