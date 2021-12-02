Gaining the learner’s attitude

Now, assessing the nobility, validity, or acceptability of such guided discussions is not our objective here. Instead, we may look at the process – how it is more appropriate for a speaker to gain better credibility and for his/her thoughts to win a lasting penetration into the audiences’ minds, leveraging on a suitable arrangement for discussions. Especially for countries like Bangladesh, where one can accumulate dictations of crucial socio-political synopses sitting at the “mere” roadside tea-stalls, the importance of giving acknowledgment to Ritwik’s plain and simple pledging can be felt to one’s bones, perhaps stronger than at anywhere else.

If we expect the future generations to break free of the persisting stigmas and come out of the boxes to build better societies – we first need to help them think, discuss and react. A widely appreciated platform for triggering such thoughts and discussions is “TED.” With the slogan “Ideas Worth Spreading,” TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) has been presenting foods-for-thoughts to millions of audiences across the world since 1984. It functions largely as a global community with the inclusion of people from every discipline and culture. The non-profit organization – with its multiplicity of programs like TEDx, TED-Ed, TEDWomen, TEDGlobal, and others – opts to offer something new to everybody, as long as there is a longing for learning.