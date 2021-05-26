Govt extends shutdown of educational institutions

The government has extended the ongoing shutdown of all types of educational institutions until 12 June due to Covid-19 situation and to contain the spread of the Indian variant of the virus in the country.

Education minister Dipu Moni said this in a virtual media briefing today (Wednesday).

She further added that online classes will continue.

According to a previous announcement, the shutdown was supposed to end on 29 May.

All educational institutions in the country have been shut for 14 months, from since 17 March last year, due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.