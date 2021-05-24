Govt mulls changing assessment method of exams: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni said the government is working to change the certificate and examination-oriented education system.

“We are thinking of changing the assessment method of examinations of students. Getting GPA-5 would not be the only method of merit verification. So, it is important to change the assessment method,” she said.

Dipu Moni was virtually speaking at the award distribution ceremony of the National Biology Festival-2021 jointly organised by Bangladesh Biology Olympiad Committee and Daily Samakal.