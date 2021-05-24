Govt mulls changing assessment method of exams: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni said the government is working to change the certificate and examination-oriented education system.
“We are thinking of changing the assessment method of examinations of students. Getting GPA-5 would not be the only method of merit verification. So, it is important to change the assessment method,” she said.
Dipu Moni was virtually speaking at the award distribution ceremony of the National Biology Festival-2021 jointly organised by Bangladesh Biology Olympiad Committee and Daily Samakal.
Speaking as the chief guest, she said there is no alternative to science and technology education to be a successful partner in the demographic dividend and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
So, the education minister said, a drastic change in the country’s education system is an urgent now. The government is working to this end, she added.