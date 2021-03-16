Govt orders to cancel 'O' and 'A' level tests

The government on Tuesday directed to cancel 'O' and 'A' level examinations under the Cambridge system for 2020-21 session citing the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, reports UNB.

'O' level and 'A' level examinations were scheduled to begin in April this year. The education ministry issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday.

It requested the British Council not to hold the 'O' and 'A' level examinations, as many foreign countries including UK, also decided to halt the exams.