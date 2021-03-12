Govt to decide if edu institutions to reopen 30 Mar: Minister

Education minister Dipu Moni has said the government will mull over its decision to reopen the educational institutions of the country on 30 March if the ongoing increase in the number of coronavirus cases continues.

The decision would be taken upon discussion with the national advisory committee on coronavirus, she said. The government would make an announcement, if it defers the reopening date.

Dipu Moni made the remarks while speaking with journalists following a press conference on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence at the International Mother Language Institute in the city.