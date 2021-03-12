Govt to decide if edu institutions to reopen 30 Mar: Minister

Education minister Dipu Moni has said the government will mull over its decision to reopen the educational institutions of the country on 30 March if the ongoing increase in the number of coronavirus cases continues.
The decision would be taken upon discussion with the national advisory committee on coronavirus, she said. The government would make an announcement, if it defers the reopening date.
Dipu Moni made the remarks while speaking with journalists following a press conference on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the independence at the International Mother Language Institute in the city.
Saying that the detection rate of coronavirus has increased again as the people seem to have become lax about following health guidelines.
The education minister on 27 February said an inter-ministerial meeting has decided that all primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions across the country will reopen on 30 March.
All educational institutions across the country have remained closed since 17 March 2020 following detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country on 8 March that year.