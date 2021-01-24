Govt working on revamping education system: Dipu Moni

The government is working on overhauling and revamping the education system, making progressive and uplifting changes, reports UNB.

"Learning has to be fun. And we need to stop the mad race for GPA 5," education minister Dipu Moni said on Sunday.

The government is working on boosting the industry-academia collaboration. And the curriculum is being designed in line with the demand of the industry.

The minister added: "We are also focusing on teaching soft skills to the students. A sense of moral value, integrity and ethics will have to be built in the students, too, while equipping them with skills."