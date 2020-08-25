Greta Thunberg back to school after year off for climate

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old tweeted, attaching a smiling photo of herself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicycle.

Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.