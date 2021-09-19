Guardians flouting health guidelines: Dipu Moni

The minister came up with this allegation on Sunday while briefing the newsmen following a visit at Ideal School and College in Jatrabari of Dhaka.

She, however, said the teachers and students are following health protocols.

“We are trying to resume the academic activities in full swing. The universities will be reopened after vaccinating students against Covid-19. A directive has already been sent to the universities’ vice chancellors regarding the matter,” Dipu Moni added.