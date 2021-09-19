Guardians flouting health guidelines: Dipu Moni

The minister came up with this allegation on Sunday while briefing the newsmen following a visit at Ideal School and College in Jatrabari of Dhaka.
She, however, said the teachers and students are following health protocols.
“We are trying to resume the academic activities in full swing. The universities will be reopened after vaccinating students against Covid-19. A directive has already been sent to the universities’ vice chancellors regarding the matter,” Dipu Moni added.
She further said all classes will be conducted in classrooms if the transmission rate drops. If the rate goes high, steps will be taken as per the decision of technical committee.
Talking about dengue, education minister warned that strict measure will be adopted if the garbage is spotted anywhere of the educational institutions.
The educational institutions up to class 12 have been reopened on 12 September after the closure of around 18 months due to Covid-19 pandemic.