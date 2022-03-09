Education

HC issues rule on shortened syllabi for medical, dental entrance exams

Prothom Alo English Desk
High court
High court

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the admission test for medical and dental courses in public universities and institutions for the 2021-22 academic year should not be based on an abbreviated syllabus, reports BSS.

At the same time, the High Court has directed the ministries and departments concerned to dispose of the application of students within three days to take the admission test on a shortened syllabus.

A bench of Justices Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order Tuesday after hearing the writ petition filed by a student’s father Shakhawat Hossain.

Shakhawat Hossain’s daughter Sufia Khatun Hasi, passed HSC examination from Tulsipur College, Jamalpur in 2020-2021 session.

On 28 February, she wrote an application to the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health Education requesting a shortened syllabus in coordination with the HSC exam board for the medical admission test.

Later, Sufia's father filed a writ petition with the High Court in this regard. Lawyer Bibhuti was in favour of the writ petition in the court.

On 24 February, the Department of Health Education published the notification of the medical admission test for 2021-22 academic session.

It said the application process for medical admission would start from 10.00am on 26 February and the admission test would be held simultaneously across the country from 10.00am to 11.00am on 1 April.

The admission test would be held on the full syllabus, it added.

