HC issues rule on shortened syllabi for medical, dental entrance exams

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the admission test for medical and dental courses in public universities and institutions for the 2021-22 academic year should not be based on an abbreviated syllabus, reports BSS.

At the same time, the High Court has directed the ministries and departments concerned to dispose of the application of students within three days to take the admission test on a shortened syllabus.

A bench of Justices Mamnoon Rahman and Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order Tuesday after hearing the writ petition filed by a student’s father Shakhawat Hossain.