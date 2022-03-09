HC issues rule on shortened syllabi for medical, dental entrance exams

Shakhawat Hossain’s daughter Sufia Khatun Hasi, passed HSC examination from Tulsipur College, Jamalpur in 2020-2021 session.
On 28 February, she wrote an application to the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health Education requesting a shortened syllabus in coordination with the HSC exam board for the medical admission test.
Later, Sufia's father filed a writ petition with the High Court in this regard. Lawyer Bibhuti was in favour of the writ petition in the court.
On 24 February, the Department of Health Education published the notification of the medical admission test for 2021-22 academic session.
It said the application process for medical admission would start from 10.00am on 26 February and the admission test would be held simultaneously across the country from 10.00am to 11.00am on 1 April.
The admission test would be held on the full syllabus, it added.