Health rules lax at end of school day

Schools around the country reopened on Sunday after a long closure of one and a half years. Today, Monday, is the second day of school since the reopening. A visit to six educational institutions in the capital city's Motjheel, Arambagh and Shahjahanpur areas saw students entering the schools, following the health protocol. The students were not being allowed to wander around the school grounds aimlessly. The teachers also made sure everyone wear masks in the classrooms.

Teachers and other staff of the educational institutions also wore masks. However, once school was over and the students emerged from the school, the health rules were no longer strictly in force.

Selim Khan, a resident of Goran, has two children studying at Ideal School and College, one in Class 6 and the other in Class 8. He was standing at a distance from the school's main gates, waiting for his children.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said the students were maintaining distance from each other as they came out of the school gates. However, the parents were crowding together outside the school. It was risky if the guardians did not follow the health rules. They needed to be more alert.