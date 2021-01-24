HSC, equivalent exam results can be published, bills passed

Three amendment bills were passed in Parliament on Sunday, paving the path for publishing the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations by 28 January, reports UNB.

These bills are 'Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021', 'Bangladesh Technical Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021' and 'Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

Education minister Dipu Moni moved the bills in the House and those were then passed by voice vote.

It was proposed to promulgate three ordinances amending 'Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961', 'Bangladesh Technical Education Board Act 2018' and 'Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Act 2020' to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations.

As per the existing laws, there is no provision to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations without holding examinations.

Since it was not possible to hold examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the amendment bills were placed.