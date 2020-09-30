HSC exam schedule to be announced next week, says minister

The government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next, reports UNB.
Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday came up with the disclosure at a virtual press conference on different issues relating to the education sector.
"We’ve worked out various steps regarding the HSC examinations, and we’ll be able to announce our full plan, including the exam schedule, by Monday or Tuesday next,” she said.
The minister said they will reveal their detailed plans about the extent of the examinations and their method.
She, however, said they will give the student at least four weeks to prepare for the examinations.
“We’ll try to complete the exams in the shortest possible time. We’ll come up with our all plans and proposals on Monday or Tuesday. We’ll take every step in a way so that the exams are not hampered and the students can sit for the tests without any worry,” Dipu Moni said.
The minister also said they will also inform how those who cannot take the examinations for various reasons will be evaluated.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on 1 April, but the government was forced to postpone it on 22 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.