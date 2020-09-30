HSC exam schedule to be announced next week, says minister

The government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next, reports UNB.

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday came up with the disclosure at a virtual press conference on different issues relating to the education sector.

"We’ve worked out various steps regarding the HSC examinations, and we’ll be able to announce our full plan, including the exam schedule, by Monday or Tuesday next,” she said.