HSC form fill-up begins 29 June

The authorities of board of intermediate and secondary education of Dhaka have issued a notification on Friday on the matter.
However, there will be no assessment test this year. Students will have to fill up the form online.
It is not clear yet as to whether the HSC examination will be held. When asked, the Dhaka Board controller of exams, SM Amirul Islam, told Prothom Alo that they are taking all advance measures. Later, the decision will be taken considering the situation.
SM Amirul Islam said, the work of moderating question papers for HSC examination is underway.