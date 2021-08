The process of form fill-up for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations-2021 will begin on 12 August and continue till 30 August, reports BSS.

“The examinees will not have to go to the colleges for form fill-up. They will be able to complete the process of form fill-up and pay fees in online staying at their respective homes due to the coronavirus situation,” said a press release issued by Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) on Saturday tonight.