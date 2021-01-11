HSC results within 28 January: Cabinet secretary

The government has decided to publish results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams within 28 January amending the existing law at the beginning of incoming Jatiya Sangsad session.
The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
Cabinet secretary Khadaker Anowarul Islam made the disclosure about the decision following the cabinet meeting.
He said the JS session would start after six days and the government has decided to approve the bill directly in the parliament without issuing an ordinance. The results would be published within 28 January after evaluation.
HSC and equivalent exams could not be held this year due to coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made to evaluate students based on average grade of their JSC, SSC and equivalent exams.