Impact of coronavirus on higher education in India and Bangladesh

The webinar will run on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9:30 am Bangladesh time, 9:00 am India time to 3:00 pm Bangladesh time and 2:30 pm India time using the Zoom video conferencing app. About 50 research papers will be presented during the three-day webinar.



Professor Monira Jahan, General Convener of the Organising Committee of the Webinar and Director of the Institute of Education and Research, Jagannath University, told Prothom Alo that the webinar explained how higher education in India and Bangladesh, like the higher education system in the developed world, can be kept afloat in times of emergency. And interactive experiences on various issues of crisis were discussed at the webinar.