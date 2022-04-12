Education

In 2023, SSC in April, HSC in June, exam in shortened syllabus: Education Minister

Candidates during the SSC exams
The Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations in 2023 will be held in a shortened syllabus like this year, said education minister Dipu Moni.

She further said that the SSC and equivalent exams will be held in April while HSC and equivalent exams in June next year.

The minister was addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday.

She said the SSC, HSC and equivalent exams will be held in the revised syllabus (shortened).

