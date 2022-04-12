In 2023, SSC in April, HSC in June, exam in shortened syllabus: Education Minister

<p>The Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations in 2023 will be held in a shortened syllabus like this year, said education minister Dipu Moni.</p><p>She further said that the SSC and equivalent exams will be held in April while HSC and equivalent exams in June next year.</p>.<p>The minister was addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Tuesday.</p><p>She said the SSC, HSC and equivalent exams will be held in the revised syllabus (shortened).</p>