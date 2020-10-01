India allows states to reopen schools gradually amid rising virus cases

India's federal government on Wednesday allowed states to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner, as well as movie theatres, even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise daily in the South Asian country.

India reported nearly 80,500 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 6.23 million, government data showed. Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 97,497.

Late on Wednesday, the federal government issued guidelines allowing movie theatres to reopen at 50 per cent capacity and said states could decide to gradually open schools, colleges and other education institutions from 15 October.