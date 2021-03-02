Education

India offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Indian high commissioner in Dhaka has announced that the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, India is offering scholarship to eligible Bangladeshi nationals for MSC in forestry and allied programmes for the 2021-23 academic session.

The Ministry of External Affairs has allocated 10 scholarships per year to the students from South Asian countries for pursuing these courses, said the high commission on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Course (two-year MSC) is offered in the subjects of forestry, wood science & technology, environment management, cellulose and paper technology.

