International School Dhaka arranging admissions event

The International School Dhaka (ISD) will be organising a virtual admissions event for the new families, called 'Discover ISD,' at noon on 27 March. The interactive event will provide an exciting opportunity for parents to learn about the unique offerings of ISD and help them make the best decision for their children.
‘Discover ISD’ will help the participants understand the curriculum of International Baccalaureate (IB) – Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP). Parents will be able to experience the campus's virtual tour, meet other parents, students, and teachers to learn about their experience in ISD and the admissions procedure.
ISD offers a wide range of activities tailored for children. Through the event, parents will get the opportunity to also learn about these activities – performing arts, service learning, innovation and designs, athletics, and co-curricular programmes. At the end of the event, a questionnaire session will also be held to handle all the parents' queries. Parents will be able to register for the event at the isdbd.org/discover-isd site.
Dr. Kurt Nordness, Director, International School Dhaka, said, "Each child is unique, and the right school for them can make a significant difference in their life. It is normal for parents to feel anxious about choosing the right school, and we are pleased to invite you to ‘Discover ISD’ to help you make the best decision for your child."