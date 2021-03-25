International School Dhaka arranging admissions event

The International School Dhaka (ISD) will be organising a virtual admissions event for the new families, called 'Discover ISD,' at noon on 27 March. The interactive event will provide an exciting opportunity for parents to learn about the unique offerings of ISD and help them make the best decision for their children.

‘Discover ISD’ will help the participants understand the curriculum of International Baccalaureate (IB) – Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP). Parents will be able to experience the campus's virtual tour, meet other parents, students, and teachers to learn about their experience in ISD and the admissions procedure.