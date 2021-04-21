Int’l conference on Computational Chemistry held at JU

A daylong virtual international conference titled ‘Material Science and Computational Chemistry’ held Wednesday at Jahangirnagar University.
Jahangirnagar University and the University of Dusseldorf in Germany jointly organized the conference, reports BSS.
JU vice chancellor professor Farzana Islam addressed the event as chief guest while Professor C Jainak of University of Dusseldorf and the director of JU Wazed Miah Science Research Centre addressed as chief speaker.
Professor Mohammad Enamullah of JU Chemistry Department presided over the conference. Besides, speakers from the United States, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Mexico, India and Canada also took part in the discussion.
Later, a workshop session on PXRD analysis conducted by Md Khairul Islam and computational chemistry conducted by Professor Mohammad Enamullah was held as the concluding part of the program.