ISD organises 3-way conferences

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently organised 3-way conferences (3WC) for all students, their parents, and teachers for regular interaction regarding the education and evaluation processes amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The conferences was organised in several sessions throughout 24-26 November to augment the overall online-learning experiences, says a press release.
Parents pre-scheduled their appointments with respective faculty and discussed their children’s study progress, compatibility with online education, rooms for improvement, and various relevant aspects during the conferences.
Parents and their children were engaged in conversations, shedding light on the student’s strengths, improvement areas, and future goals that match the student’s aim and comfort, the press release adds.
ISD’s director Kurt Nordness said, “The best learning happens when teachers, students, and parents forge close relationships. Here at ISD, teachers have been working hard to partner with students and parents as they schedule and facilitate 3-way conferences where they review student goals and achievement.”