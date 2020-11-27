ISD organises 3-way conferences

International School Dhaka (ISD) recently organised 3-way conferences (3WC) for all students, their parents, and teachers for regular interaction regarding the education and evaluation processes amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The conferences was organised in several sessions throughout 24-26 November to augment the overall online-learning experiences, says a press release.

Parents pre-scheduled their appointments with respective faculty and discussed their children’s study progress, compatibility with online education, rooms for improvement, and various relevant aspects during the conferences.