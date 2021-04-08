ISD school organises 3-Way conferences

International School Dhaka (ISD) has arranged ‘3-way conferences’ recently with the participation of secondary students, parents, and teachers.
The main objective of the web conferences was to evaluate and discuss ISD secondary students’ progress in Term 2 and since their last formal report, says a press release.
3-way conferences provided the ISD secondary faculty with an opportunity to give feedback to parents and discuss an individual student's growth and areas for improvement. Students take an active role in their conferences in articulating their learning and progress towards individual goals.
Parents and students gained insights into how they have managed to cope with the challenges of online learning and what a successful year-end result will look like.
Regarding the conferences, Chris Boyle, the secondary principal at ISD said, “Conferences are a wonderful opportunity to connect members of our community in support of student success and learning. These deep, engaging conversations celebrate student success and validate the hard work of our fantastic teaching faculty."
Each session was private, so parents and students met with individual subject teachers in full confidentiality.