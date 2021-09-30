Islamic University students demand reopening of halls

The university started taking examinations of various departments keeping all the residential halls closed.
The authorities should consider the incapacity of the students from low or middle income families as they could not afford accommodation on their own, said Azizul Hoque, a student of the Islamic History and Culture department.
The protesters threatened to intensify their protest movement unless the halls are reopened.
Later, IU assistant proctor Shofiqul Islam went to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control but failed
The students withdrew their demonstration as the university proctor assured them of looking into the matter very soon.
The decision of reopening the halls would be taken in an academic council meeting scheduled to be held on 4 October, IU VC professor Shaikh Abdus Salam said.
On 14 September, the university authorities decided to reopen the campus after 27 September ensuring hundred percent Covid-19 vaccination of all students.
But there is still no progress on that front as we step into October.