Islamic University students demonstrate demanding holding of exams

Students of Islamic University in Kushtia staged demonstrations on the campus on Wednesday demanding holding their honours final year examinations that have remained postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak, reports news agency UNB.
Around 100 students from different departments of 2015-16 and 16-17 academic sessions gathered in front of the university’s administrative building and formed a human chain there around 10:30am to press home their demand.
“We demand the university authorities take our honours final year examinations in a short time. If our exams aren’t taken on time, we won’t be able to take part in different competitive examinations,” Musabbir Rahman Heaven, a final-year student of applied nutrition and food technology department said addressing the programme.
“The government has already published 43rd BCS circular but we won’t be able to apply,” he added.
Tawhidul Islam, a student of economics department, said that many private university students of 2015-16 academic session had already graduated but they could not complete theirs even though they are studying in a public university.
They requested the university authorities to take their exams as many public universities decided to hold partial exams maintaining health directives, he added.
Abdur Rauf, GK Sadik, Ashikur Rahman, Shamim Reza, Shah Faruk, Shafikul Islam and Emran, among others, spoke at the human chain programme.
Later, the students submitted a memorandum to vice chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam.
Professor Salam said they will take a decision regarding the matter after holding an academic council meeting if they do not get any directive from the University Grants Commission on 13 December.