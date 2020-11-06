Islamic University to take exams amid COVID vacation

The authorities of Islamic University, Kushtia have decided to take improvement examinations of all departments in compliance with health guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, reports news agency UNB.

A press release, signed by IU acting controller of examinations Abul Kalam Azad Lavlu, was issued in this regard on Thursday night.

Many departments could not take improvement or retake examinations due to COVID-19 outbreak. Students of those departments will be able to appear in the exams on the basis of their applications and on the recommendation of the departmental academic committees.