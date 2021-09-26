IU ‘D’ unit admission test on 2 Nov

A press release, signed by IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, was issued in this regard Sunday noon.
The admission test will be held separately as there are no such disciplines in other public universities, IU acting registrar said.
The regular classes and examinations of all departments will remain closed during the admission test, he added.
The uniform admission tests of 20 public universities will be held from 17 to 24 October across the country.
On 23 January 2020, the University Grants Commission decided to introduce a uniform entry test for all public universities across the country from the academic year 2020-21, aiming at reducing the sufferings of the admission-seekers and their guardians.
The universities that are taking centralised admission tests are Islamic University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jagannath University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University Rangpur, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Barisal University and Patuakhali Science and Technology University.