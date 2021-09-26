IU ‘D’ unit admission test on 2 Nov

The 'D' unit admission test for the first year honours’ courses under 2020-21 academic session of Theology and Islamic Studies faculty of Islamic University will be held on the campus in Kushtia on 2 November, reports UNNB.

The admission tests of the university’s other faculties, will be held under unified entry test system.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of IU central admission test committee with its vice-chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair.