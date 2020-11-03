IU forms committee to probe allegation of hurting religious sentiment

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia formed a three-member committee to investigate allegations against one of its students of hurting religious sentiment, reports UNB.

IU vice chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the panel headed by arts’ faculty dean professor M Sarwar Murshed.

They will investigate against a third-year student of Arabic language and literature department for his alleged derogatory remarks on Makkah and Zamzam Well in a Facebook post, IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said.