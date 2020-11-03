IU forms committee to probe allegation of hurting religious sentiment

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia formed a three-member committee to investigate allegations against one of its students of hurting religious sentiment, reports UNB.
IU vice chancellor professor Shaikh Abdus Salam formed the panel headed by arts’ faculty dean professor M Sarwar Murshed.
They will investigate against a third-year student of Arabic language and literature department for his alleged derogatory remarks on Makkah and Zamzam Well in a Facebook post, IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said.
Student advisor professor M Saidur Rahman and Arabic language and literature department chairman are the other members of the body.
The probe body was asked to submit its report within two weeks, the registrar said, adding that they would take legal action against the student after getting a report from the committee.